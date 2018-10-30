Federal, provincial governments reach agreement on funding proposal for Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

The federal and provincial governments have reached a funding proposal agreement that would mean the public dollars are in place to fund the 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary, if a hesitant city council agrees to sign on.

The Calgary 2026 bid corporation sent out an announcement at 10 p.m. M.T. Tuesday that included a letter saying the required total of $2.875 billion of public funds, in 2018 dollars, would be met.

It was signed by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, federal Minister of Sport Kirsty Duncan and included a space for Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi's signature.

The announcement comes late on the same day the chair of the City of Calgary's Olympic assessment committee recommended to council that it end its pursuit of the 2026 Winter Games and cancel a plebiscite scheduled for Nov. 13.

"This is a proposal that makes sense and is a good deal for Calgarians. I'm confident we and our government partners can agree to move forward and reach an agreement in principle," said Scott Hutcheson, board chair of the Calgary 2026 bid corporation, in the emailed release.

"I know City Council understands how important this is to Calgary, that they know what's at stake here, and that they will show their strong leadership and allow Calgarians to decide the outcome of the Olympic and Paralympic bid at a plebiscite Nov. 13."

Bid's future up in the air

That plebiscite's future — and the future of the bid itself — was set to be decided by city council first thing Wednesday.

Coun. Evan Woolley said Tuesday it wouldn't make sense to move forward without a funding agreement in place between municipal, provincial and federal levels of government — something they up until now hadn't been able to forge amid public spats on the weekend and a marathon negotiation session Tuesday.

Woolley said he was "deeply disappointed" but that with the funding costs still not nailed down, it wasn't fair to expect Calgary voters to make an informed decision in just two weeks.

His comments came after the Olympic assessment committee met behind closed doors for four hours, finally deciding to send Woolley's motion with a series of recommendations on killing the bid to council for a vote.

If 10 of council's 15 members vote in support of the motion on Wednesday, Calgary's Olympic bid is dead.

Calgary 2026 Olympic bid corporation estimates the Winter Games would cost $5.23 billion, with about $3 billion of that needing to come from the three levels of government.​