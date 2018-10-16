More than 200 Calgarians turn out for 1st public session on 2026 Olympic bid

Calgary held the first of six public engagement sessions Tuesday to provide information and let people weigh in on whether or not the city should bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Barbara Hennessey was one of more than 200 people who attended the open house at the Dalhousie Community Association, hoping to gain some information to help her decide how to vote on Nov. 13.

That's when the city will host a non-binding plebiscite to find out how Calgarians feel about the bid.

"I'm undecided because I don't feel like I have the information yet, there's a lot of questions floating around my mind still," she said.

"I would need to see numbers that are more complete, not aspirational."

Residents were presented information on the bid and given a chance to ask questions.

They also had a chance to weigh in as part of an informal vote on the bid, with most votes appearing to be placed squarely on the "no" side.

Calgarians took part in an informal vote on how much they supported a 2026 Winter Olympic bid. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Linda Marsh is one of those against the Olympic bid.

"It's a no, I don't feel Calgary is in a position to host them right now. It's way too expensive," she said, adding that she'd hate to see her daughter and granddaughter's taxes increase as a result.

She also said that she learned that the venues are mostly complete, which raised another red flag in her mind.

"Eighty per cent of the venues are complete. So why isn't the cost 80 per cent less?"

Others at the session were leaning toward a "yes" vote.

"My vote is 90 per cent for the Olympics," said Donna Lapinskie, whose sons both ski. "I'm a born and raised Calgarian, I went to the Olympics in 1988 … it was one of the best times of my life."

Coun. Sean Chu said he was pleased to see the turnout.

"It's a very good indication to me that a lot of Calgarians want to get involved, want to learn what's going on," he said.

Coun. Sean Chu said he was happy to see high turnout at the engagement session on the 2026 Olympic bid. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Coun. Evan Woolley, who chairs the Olympic assessment committee, reminded Calgarians there is also an online engagement portal where they can weigh in. He also added that more details on the cost-share agreement between the different levels of government should be released soon.

"We remain hopeful of the federal government's commitment to this project," he said. "I remain concerned about the cost as well."

Federal tourism Minister Melanie Joly was asked about when Ottawa will announce its contribution to Calgary 2026 on Tuesday. She said the federal minister of sport is aware of the Nov. 13 plebiscite and has been in touch with the city and province.

With files from Dave Gilson