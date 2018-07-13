4 people connected to Alberta outlaw motorcycle club arrested on kidnapping charges

Four people connected to a central Alberta outlaw motorcycle club are facing charges relating to an alleged kidnapping and assault last month.

Police say two adults were taken from a location in Olds — about 90 kilometres north of Calgary — by three suspects on June 17.

Police allege the victims were driven in their own vehicle to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club's clubhouse in Red Deer, where one of them was assaulted before they were released.

Then on June 29, police say three different suspects went to the same victims' residence in Didsbury and broke into the house, where they stole a female victim's car and fled.

An investigation was launched by Didsbury RCMP, with assistance from Olds and Red Deer RCMP, along with the Red Deer and Calgary General Investigation Sections, the Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP Interview Assistance Team and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Red Deer, as well as the K Division gang intelligence coordinator.

RCMP say information gathered shows the Syndicate Motorcycle Club in Red Deer is a support club for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club – Nomads chapter.

On July 10, four suspects were arrested in Red Deer and a search warrant was executed at the Syndicate Motorcycle Club's Red Deer clubhouse, where evidence was seized.

A second search warrant was executed the next day at a residence in Red Deer where cocaine, cash and further evidence was seized.

Four adults associated to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club — all of Red Deer — are facing charges:

Rachel Lynn Baskier, 22, is facing three charges of kidnapping without a firearm.

Kevin Michael Fix, 35, is facing 11 charges, including:

Three counts of kidnapping without a firearm.

Two counts of uttering threats.

Two counts of assault.

Two counts break and enter and commit the offence of forcible confinement.

Break and enter and commit the offence of extortion.

Criminal harassment.

Doreen Waugh, 32 is facing four charges, including:

Two counts of break and enter and commit forcible confinement.

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Joshua Bradley Noordhoff, 36, is facing nine charges, including:

Two counts of uttering threats.

Two counts of failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance.

Two counts of break and enter and commit the offence of forcible confinement.

Break and enter and commit the offence of extortion.

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Baskier and Waugh were released on a promise to appear in Didsbury provincial court on July 30.

Noordhoff appeared in court on July 11 for a bail hearing and was released on a recognizance. Fix was scheduled to appear in court on July 12 for a bail hearing.

"Outlaw motorcycle gangs represent a threat to the safety and well being of Canadians," said Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier of the Didsbury RCMP Detachment in a release.

"Information gathering and a collaboration amongst several different units was crucial to the successful outcome of this investigation. Disrupting criminal activity is a key component to crime reduction."