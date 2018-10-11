Marijuana facility that could produce 100M grams a year opens in Olds

Olds, Alta., is now home to a cannabis growing facility that its owners hope will eventually produce 100 million grams per year.

"We are thrilled to officially open the doors at our flagship facility in Olds, Alberta, and we thank everyone who made the time to celebrate the occasion with us," said Sundial Growers CEO Torsten Kuenzlen in a news release.

"Sundial has proudly established its roots in Alberta and we look forward to making a significant economic contribution in Olds."

The facility is designed to allow for rapid expansion, according to the release, thanks to a modular construction method. The company hopes to eventually build it out to 500,000 square feet with 140 individually controlled cultivation rooms.

"Sundial is expecting to employ 500 people in Olds once their facility is competed, making them the largest employer in town," said Olds Mayor Michael Muzychka in the news release.

"The Town of Olds opened its doors to the cannabis industry and we are pleased that Sundial has chosen to make such a large investment in our community."

Olds is quickly becoming a sort of marijuana hub, with multiple companies either established or eyeing a venture in the town and Olds College providing a course in marijuana cultivation.

Sundial is a privately-owned company that also operates a facility in Rocky View County near Calgary and plans for a third facility in British Columbia.

Olds is about 90 kilometres north of Calgary.