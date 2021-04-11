RCMP suspend search overnight for 5-year-old boy missing near Old Man River

A five-year-old boy is missing from a campsite along the Old Man River, south of Picture Butte in southern Alberta.

Police said the boy went missing around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, and was believed to have wandered away from the campground along the river to play.

Coaldale RCMP, the Picture Butte Fire Department and Lethbridge Search and Rescue were actively searching the area, but police said due to extremely poor weather and approaching darkness the search will be suspended at nightfall and will resume first thing Sunday morning.

Police said the search team has full resources and trained personnel. The public is being asked to avoid the area as to not encumber the professional searchers' efforts.

"The RCMP recognizes that the community is willing to assist but are asking that they do so by keeping the child and the child's family in their thoughts and prayers," police said in a Saturday evening release.