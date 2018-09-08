Okotoks asks citizens to install deer-counting app to help track local population

The Town of Okotoks is asking volunteers to download a new mobile app to help count the number of deer in the area next weekend.

The NatureLynx app, which was launched by the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute (ABMI) in July, allows any Albertan to record wildlife sightings in the province.

In 2015, volunteers in Okotoks counted deer populations the old-fashioned way, but this year, they're using NatureLynx to make things easier.

"We used about 100 volunteers to walk every square inch of town," said Town of Okotoks parks manager Christa Michailuck. "This year, we're going to use a mobile app and ask that citizens engage it and report within a one hour period."

Okotoks parks manager Christa Michailuck says the NatureLynx app allows the Alberta town to more easily track deer populations. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

App users simply need to snap a photo of the deer, and then jot down some details, like how many deer there were and what the animals were doing.

Michailuck said the count was started after a few human-animal encounters prompted the question of whether or not there are too many deer in Okotoks.

"So, we thought let's establish some baseline numbers," she said. "There's an intent that if we do this enough times we'll start to see a pattern."

Okotoks parks manager Christa Michailuck demonstrates the NatureLynx app, which is free and allows Albertans to record wildlife sightings in the province. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

There are an estimated 6,000 mule deer in the Calgary and Okotoks area and 8,000 whitetail deer, and those populations have increased due to mild winters, abundant foraging, and a low number of predators, said Brett Boukall, a senior wildlife biologist with Alberta Environment and Parks.

Boukall said the app is a great solution as it can often be difficult to do more traditional wildlife studies in urban environments due to the amount of people passing through.

"I think this is a really novel approach," he said.

The data also goes to the ABMI, which has been collecting data on wildlife populations in the province for just over a decade.

"We have a wealth of data," said ABMI co-science director Jim Schieck.

A deer sits on a residential street in Okotoks, Alta. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Schieck said right now very few municipalities are using the technology because it's so new, but he expects it to become more common.

"You can have a Grade 3 class go out and do this … it totally changes the scope of the amount of data that can be collected," he said.

Okotoks' 2018 count will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

With files from Dave Gilson.