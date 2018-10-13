Skip to Main Content
Urn filled with family member's ashes stolen from Okotoks home

Jewelry and ID cards were among other items taken

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
A purple bag containing an urn full of a family member's ashes was stolen from an Okotoks, Alta., home this week. (Okotoks RCMP)

RCMP are investigating after an urn and other items were stolen from an Okotoks, Alta., home Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a break-in on Lock Crescent around 4:40 p.m.

The thieves had broken into the home through the back door.

The items stolen include:

  • An urn containing a family member's ashes in a purple bag.
     
  • Personal identification.
     
  • Jewelry valued between $5,000 and $10,000.
     
  • Financial paperwork, including cheques.

RCMP are asking anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle or person in the Lock Crescent area between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday to contact them at 780-717-1432, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Okotoks is located about 18 kilometres south of Calgary.

