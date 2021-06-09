Canada's oilsands producers form alliance to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Alliance includes Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil, MEG Energy, Suncor Energy
Canadian oilsands producers said on Wednesday they would form an alliance to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from their operations by 2050, as the cash-rich firms come under pressure to meet the country's goal on energy transition.
Oilsands producers, which extract some of the world's most carbon-intense crude, face investor pressure to reduce their environmental impact.
The federal government plans to raise Canada's carbon price steeply over time to position the country for carbon-neutral status by 2050.
The alliance, which includes Canadian Natural Resources , Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil, MEG Energy and Suncor Energy, will work with federal and Alberta governments to help Canada meet its climate goals, the companies said.
The country's oilsands producers are generating billions more in free cash flow in a faster-than-expected pandemic rebound, but have taken a cautious approach to spending it that is disappointing environment-minded investors.
The companies said they would look to link oilsands facilities in the Fort McMurray and Cold Lake regions to a carbon sequestration hub, use carbon capture and storage technology, as well as clean hydrogen, fuel switching and other methods to reduce emissions.
The companies will also tap into emerging emissions-reducing technologies including direct air capture and small modular nuclear reactors, among others.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?