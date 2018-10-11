RCMP investigating break-ins at central Alberta oil sites

Coronation RCMP are investigating thefts at oil sites in two small central Alberta communities.

Sometime overnight between April 23 and April 24, there was a break-in at a Canadian Natural Resources site south of Halkirk, about 120 kilometres east of Red Deer, RCMP said.

Police believe one or more people broke in by tearing down the access gate.

Multiple tools were stolen, including a portable air compressor and a pressure washer. The main office building was also broken into, police said.

There was a second break-in between last Monday night and Tuesday morning at a Karve Energy site northeast of Castor, about 140 kilometres east of Red Deer.

The lock on the main gate was cut, and ground cables were stolen, RCMP said.

Coronation RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them.