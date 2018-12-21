Crude-by-rail exports rise to record 327,000 barrels per day, says NEB
Alberta government to buy 80 locomotives, 7,000 rail cars, to move oil to markets
The National Energy Board says crude-by-rail exports from Canada rose to a record 327,229 barrels per day in October.
That's up more than 21 per cent from 269,829 in September and represents the first time exports by rail have exceeded 300,000 barrels per day — in October 2017, only 137,000 bpd left the country in railcars.
Full export pipelines were blamed for a glut of oil in Western Canada that pressed down a the price for a key benchmark oilsands blend.
Western Canadian Select was priced more than $50 US per barrel less that New York benchmark West Texas Intermediate in October.
Those differentials have narrowed to around $15 US per barrel since the government of Alberta announced in early December it would impose crude oil production curtailments of 325,000 bpd starting Jan. 1.
The province has also promised to buy as many as 80 locomotives and 7,000 rail tankers to help move oil to markets starting in late 2019.
