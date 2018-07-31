Oil and gas now contributes more to Canada's economy than banking and insurance

Oil and gas extraction, as an industry, now contributes more to the national economy than Canada's finance and insurance sectors combined, according to new GDP data released Tuesday by Statistics Canada.

The numbers show Canada's economy surged ahead in May, outpacing analysts' expectations, with growth in oil and gas largely responsible for the upswing.

Oil and gas extraction, alone, now accounts for more than seven per cent of Canada's total GDP, by industry. (And that's not including support activities for oil and gas, or mining or quarrying, which are sometimes lumped in along with it in the economic data.)

This marks the highest proportion of total economic output from oil and gas since since 1998.

The overall economic contribution from Canada's banks and insurance industry, by comparison, rung in just below seven per cent in May.

Oil and gas is now closing in on construction, in terms of its share of overall economic activity, by industry.

Arlene Kish, director of economics with IHS Markit, said the recent performance of oil and gas has been "impressive" but cautioned that the sector is notoriously volatile and prone to short-term swings.

"Maintenance shutdowns and re-starts heavily impact output data," she said in an email.

"However, it is good to note, though, that non-conventional oil extraction [from the oilsands] hit an all-time high in May, and conventional oil extraction is climbing back up to the highs from 2007. So, the one basic conclusion is that demand for Canadian oil is strong."

The GDP shares for construction and finance remain "pretty stable," she added, "despite the slowing in the housing market and higher borrowing rates, highlighting the resiliency of these two industries."

Alberta's oilsands were a major contributor to the GDP expansion in May, according to the Statistics Canada data.

After maintenance shutdowns at some facilities a month earlier, crude bitumen extraction grew by 5.3 per cent in May.

Year-over-year, economic activity in the oilsands is up 14 per cent.

