Charges laid against suspect in incident that led to officer-involved shooting

Charges have been laid against a 23-year-old man after an incident Friday resulted in an officer firing his weapon.

On Friday afternoon, police say a stolen Ford F150 was seen driving south on Edmonton Trail at about 4 p.m. The HAWCS helicopter was called in to monitor it.​

The truck drove into oncoming lanes and onto sidewalks, eventually entering the parking lot at Chinook Centre where it again drove toward oncoming traffic before continuing south on Macleod Trail.

At about 5 p.m., police decided the truck posed enough of a danger that it had to be stopped.

A tactical unit rammed the truck at Macleod Trail and Heritage Drive S.E. and a tactical officer fired his weapon shortly after.

Police tape can be seen in a parking lot on Macleod Trail, south of Heritage Drive after police shot at suspects in a stolen truck. (Elissa Carpenter/CBC)

Two people in the truck were taken into custody and one was transported to hospital with minor injuries, which police say were unrelated to the shooting.

Christopher Dwight Leaming is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving, flight from police, driving while disqualified, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited possession of a firearm and unsafe storage/transport of a prohibited weapon.

Leaming is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. He remains in custody.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate the shooting.