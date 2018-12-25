Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a driver was shot and killed by Calgary police early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened on McKnight Boulevard between 68th Street N.E. and Stoney Trail.

"Officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. The driver began going the wrong direction on a roadway in northeast Calgary," police said in a release.

"At approximately 2:30 a.m., the driver stopped. The incident escalated, and one officer discharged their service firearm."

EMS pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Police would not provide gender or approximate age of the deceased when asked by CBC News, but said that information may become available later in the day.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.