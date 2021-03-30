Obsidian Energy allows hostile takeover offer for Bonterra Energy to expire
Obsidian Energy has ended its hostile takeover attempt for Bonterra Energy Corp.
Economic environment has changed since Obsidian launched offer last year, its CEO says
Obsidian Energy has ended its hostile takeover attempt for Bonterra Energy Corp.
The company allowed its offer to buy Bonterra to expire on Monday.
Obsidian interim CEO Stephen Loukas said the economic environment has changed substantially since the company launched its offer last year.
Loukas said combining at the proposed exchange ratio is no longer in the best interests of Obsidian Energy or its shareholders.
Obsidian had offered two of its shares for each Bonterra share.
Bonterra had repeatedly recommended shareholders reject the bid.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.