An Alberta nurse has had her licence to practice revoked after a professional body found she had sexually abused one of her former patients.

A tribunal from the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta doled out the penalty in a report confirming allegations Paige Magnusson engaged in a sexual relationship with someone just weeks after treating them at an addiction recovery centre.

"This conduct constitutes some of the most serious misconduct that an LPN [Licensed Practical Nurse] can engage in," reads the November decision from the tribunal.

"Engaging in a sexual relationship with one's patient presents the possibility of significant harm to the patient and undermines the therapeutic relationship."

Magnusson was working at the Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster, Alta., while the patient was receiving treatment for opioid use disorder for about six weeks in the spring of 2021.

She had completed her nursing training in 2020.

The report says her initials are recorded on his patient file and that she was responsible for administering medications like suboxone. A member of the public complained to the college, alleging that between March and August she instigated a sexual relationship with the individual.

In April of that year, a month after his discharge, the documents say the nurse sent her former patient a Facebook message.

The tribunal says the ensuing communication included sexually explicit messages and photos of Magnusson.

In June, the report says, they shared a hotel room in Edmonton and had intercourse on "multiple occasions."

It also alleges she injected her former patient with an "unknown agent" in preparation for a tattoo appointment that summer.

Magnusson admitted to the allegations during her hearing, the report says.

They were in contact until August of that year, and Magnusson left a voice message for him on the anniversary of his sobriety in December.

Tribunal finds violations of conduct and ethics rules

Professional standards for nurses forbid them from having sexual relationships with patients for a minimum of one year after they last provided medical care for them.

"The hearing tribunal received evidence in which Ms. Magnusson herself stated, 'Pretty sure I should not be reaching out for 1 year to you etc.,'" the decision said.

Violating that timeline is considered sexual abuse by the college. A victim impact statement provided to the tribunal also stated the personal and mental impact the individual felt after the interactions with Magnusson.

The tribunal found her conduct breached rules on patient-nurse relationships, prohibited sexual conduct, sexual relations with former patients and providing nursing services to partners. Magnusson broke at least six different codes of conduct, ethics rules and standards of practice for nurses.

The college told CBC News it does not comment on decisions. The college is responsible for "protecting the public from unethical, unskilled and unsure nursing practice of LPNs under the authority of the Alberta Health Professions Act."

One doctor says people undergoing addictions treatment can be especially vulnerable.

"Because of the stigma, it takes a lot of effort and time for them to open up towards health practitioners," said Monty Ghosh, an addictions treatment specialist and assistant professor at the University of Calgary and University of Alberta.

"We have to really be cautious of how we approach our clients and being aware they might have faced trauma in the past and that whatever we do with the clients could reignite that. And that includes blurring the boundaries between relationships and intimacy."

The tribunal agreed to a joint submission suggesting penalties for Magnusson. Her nursing permit was cancelled and she was ordered to pay 25 per cent of the costs of the investigation and hearing.

The College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta received 148 professional misconduct complaints in 2022. Of those, four centred around sexual abuse or misconduct toward a patient. Magnusson's was the only case of the four that resulted in a licence being cancelled.