Nova Chemicals office in Calgary evacuated day after plant near Joffre receives threat

Police say the Nova Chemicals offices in downtown Calgary were evacuated Friday morning due to a suspicious package, a day after the company's plant near Joffre, Alta., was the subject of a threat.

Calgary police said Friday morning they are investigating the package and have shut down Seventh Avenue between Ninth and 10th Streets S.W., near the chemical company's office building.

The C-Train is also shut down in that area.

RCMP said Thursday night they were investigating a threat directed at the Nova Chemicals plant in central Alberta. They wouldn't say anything about the nature of the threat.

The Nova Chemicals plant near Joffre, Alta., is seen in this photo. (Nova Chemicals)

Calls to the company on Thursday were answered by an automated voice message that said: "Nova Chemicals, in consultation with the RCMP, are evaluating a threat received today to the Joffre site to understand the level of the threat. Our first priority is the safety of employees, the public and the protection of the environment."

RCMP said on Thursday they had deployed resources to the plant that "will remain in the area to confirm the property is safe."

Calgary police are continuing to investigate the suspicious package.

Joffre is about 175 kilometres north of Calgary.