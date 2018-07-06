All harassment claims must be taken seriously, says Notley of Trudeau groping allegation

When asked about a two-decade-old claim that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inappropriately touched a female reporter, Alberta's premier said all allegations of sexual harassment need to be taken seriously.

"In all cases, when people, usually women, raise these issues, they need to be taken very, very seriously," Premier Rachel Notley told media on Friday before joining the Calgary Stampede Parade.

On Thursday, Trudeau said he had reflected on the accusation and felt "confident" that he had not acted inappropriately at the time.

The incident in question allegedly took place in 2000, when Trudeau was 28, at the Kokanee Summit in Creston, B.C. The event was raising money for the Avalanche Foundation, a charity Trudeau became involved with after his brother, Michel, died in an avalanche in 1998.

After the event, an unsigned editorial was published in the local paper, the Creston Valley Advance.

The editorial accused Trudeau of "groping" and "inappropriately handling" a young female reporter, and suggested she felt "blatantly disrespected" but provided no other details about the incident.

"I think it's a good start here that her concerns have been acknowledged. That's what we have to do," Notley said.

"Once that happens, we need to make sure there is a fair process and that everyone's voice is heard. I think that's part of a larger conversation that people's voices are heard."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he is confident he did not behave inappropriately, in regards to a groping allegation from 2000 that has recently resurfaced. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Notley said she hasn't looked into the details of the allegation, but that all claims should be heard.

"Every situation is different. There's no question about it," Notley said.

"But I think … in all occasions, one of the common things that we have to begin with in all situations is to acknowledge the concern and treat it with respect and integrity and give it the fair attention it deserves."

The woman, who was the subject of the editorial, spoke to CBC News by phone earlier this year. She asked that her name not be used and that she not be associated with any further coverage of the story.

While Trudeau has said he is confident he did not behave inappropriately, he also acknowledged that the woman in question may not have viewed the interaction the same way.

​With files from Mike Symington and Peter Zimonjic.