Notley says Kenney unfit to lead Alberta with his party under RCMP investigation

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Jason Kenney is unfit to lead the province as the United Conservative Party is under RCMP investigation.

"I think the best way to evaluate the significance of the RCMP investigation is if the shoe were on the other foot and a politician seeking to lead the province and either he, or people close to him, were under investigation by the RCMP, what would Jason Kenney suggest, what would he say?" the premier said in a scrum in Calgary on Friday.

"I think he would say that person is not fit to be premier. And I think he would be right."

Alberta's Office of the Election Commissioner has turned over to the RCMP its investigation into allegations of irregular political contributions involving the so-called "kamikaze" campaign of United Conservative Party leadership contender Jeff Callaway.

It's alleged that Callaway ran with the intent of knocking former Wildrose leader Brian Jean out of the UCP leadership race, leaving a clear path forward for Kenney.

Both Kenney and Callaway have denied any collusion between their campaigns.

"It is very significant that we've had credible confirmation that there is an RCMP investigation into this, and I think Mr. Kenney needs to come clean on all the different elements of this," Notley said.

Kenney said he, his staff and the UCP have not been asked to speak to RCMP.

"Obviously, we'd cooperate with any kind of investigation and we'd fully expect people would comply with all of the elections laws," he said, pointing to a candidate that was removed from the UCP after it was discovered he wasn't "forthcoming" about his donations to Callaway's campaign.

Notley also questioned why Kenney had called for the province's upcoming spring election to be called at the earliest possible date.

"I think, quite frankly, he was hoping the election would be done and dusted before this stuff started to come out," Notley said, adding that the election will be held in April or May.