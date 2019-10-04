Rachel Notley not sure she'll vote NDP in federal election
'I don't agree with Jagmeet Singh,' says former Alberta premier about leader's opposition to Trans Mountain
Alberta's former NDP premier says she hasn't committed to voting NDP in the upcoming federal election.
Rachel Notley was in Calgary on Thursday night to talk provincial politics — but she couldn't avoid the looming federal election.
Earlier this week federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh reaffirmed his opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline — a project Notley championed during her tenure as Alberta premier.
"I don't agree with Jagmeet Singh on this matter, and I don't agree with Jason Kenney on this matter," she said.
"I think Jason Kenney is unrealistic about the fact that he doesn't have to take climate change seriously. And I think that Jagmeet Singh is unrealistic about the need for all Canadians to have economic security and the kind of economic security that Alberta provides to all Canadians, not just to Albertans."
Notley said pitting economic security against combatting climate change is a failure, and politicians need to commit to both.
When asked whether Singh's position would impact the way she votes, Notley was non-committal.
"When we get closer to the election, I'll make a decision in my own riding about which candidate's best able to represent the needs of Albertans and the people in my riding of Edmonton-Strathcona," she said.
Canadians cast their ballots on Oct. 21.
