Rachel Notley not sure she'll vote NDP in federal election

Alberta's former NDP premier Rachel Notley says she hasn't committed to voting NDP in the upcoming federal election.

Notley was in Calgary on Thursday night to talk provincial politics — but she couldn't avoid the looming federal election.

Earlier this week federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh reaffirmed his opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline — a project Notley championed during her tenure as Alberta premier.

"I don't agree with Jagmeet Singh on this matter, and I don't agree with Jason Kenney on this matter," she said.

"I think Jason Kenney is unrealistic about the fact that he doesn't have to take climate change seriously. And I think that Jagmeet Singh is unrealistic about the need for all Canadians to have economic security and the kind of economic security that Alberta provides to all Canadians, not just to Albertans."

Notley said pitting economic security against combating climate change is a failure, and politicians need to commit to both.

When asked whether Singh's position would impact the way she votes, Notley was non-committal.

"When we get closer to the election, I'll make a decision in my own riding about which candidate's best able to represent the needs of Albertans and the people in my riding of Edmonton-Strathcona," she said.

Singh said on Friday he will do his best to gain the support of Notley before the election.

"I'm going to convince her," he said at a campaign stop in Thunder Bay.

"In all honesty, Premier Notley — she did an amazing job. She fought hard for people… She did a host of amazing things, all the same things we want to do at the federal level. We disagree on one point, but there's so much that we have in common."

Canadians cast their ballots on Oct. 21.