Notley says 6 partial oilsands upgrading projects worth $5B under consideration

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government is close to finalizing investment deals on six projects on partial upgrading of oilsands bitumen that will be worth nearly $5 billion and create hundreds of long-term jobs.

"For decades, Albertans have been talking about getting more for our oil by upgrading more here at home. We're taking action to make that a reality," Notley said in a release, shortly before repeating the message in Calgary Thursday at a meeting of the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC).

"By supercharging energy upgrading in Alberta, we can create more jobs and open more markets to finally get top dollar for our resources," said Notley, a day after federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau released a fiscal update that the Alberta government contained no specific measures to address the impact the oil price differential is having on the national economy.

The projects are being pursued under the Energy Diversification Act, introduced in March 2018, which earmarked up to $1 billion in incentives to help leverage billions more in private investment to build partial upgrading facilities.

The government says it's still reviewing the short list of proposed projects for their economic viability.

"We'll be sitting down with those companies very shortly and expect big investment decisions soon," Notley said.

Partial upgrading reduces the thickness of oilsands bitumen so it flows through pipelines more easily, without having to be blended with diluent.

It can increases pipeline capacity by up to 30 per cent, the province says.

Carbon levy exemption for drilling

Notley also announced — to one of the biggest rounds of applause in the room — that drillers will be exempt from the provincial carbon levy for clear fuel usage for on-site drilling. She said they would be also be eligible for rebates going back to when the carbon levy began.

The premier's office says the government estimates the rebates to drillers will add up to between $775,000 and $1.5 million a year.

The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors released its drilling forecast for 2019 just ahead of the premier's speech.

The association is projecting that 6,962 wells will be drilled, an increase of just 51 from this year — a relatively flat year-over-year uptick, the association says.

The CAODC predicts the overall rig fleet to decrease by 58 next year, down to 522 actively drilling from 580.

"The lack of activity is not hard to understand," said CAODC president Mark Scholz. "The Canadian oil and gas industry is simply too dysfunctional to anticipate any kind of quick recovery."

Notley has been busy making announcements this week as part of her government's so-called made-in-Alberta strategy to get more value for the province's energy resources.

The price of Western Canadian Select crashed in September due, in part, by a backlog of oil in Alberta.

As oilsands production ramped up throughout the year, export pipelines reached full capacity. Making matters worse, several refineries in the U.S. that process heavy oil from Alberta shut down for maintenance.

The differential between West Texas Intermediate and Western Canadian Select averaged around $45 US per barrel last month. One estimate pegged the cost of the price differential to Alberta's energy sector at $100 million a day.

Notley said Thursday her government is continuing to push Ottawa to do more to facilitate transporting a greater volume of oil-by-rail until pipeline capacity increases.

"And let me say if Ottawa won't come to the table, then we'll get it done ourselves … and if it takes buying trains to do it, well then that's what we're going to do," she said.

"The bottom line: Ottawa needs to join Alberta to help ease the economic pain that Alberta played no part in causing but is, in fact, the same pain that is affecting the well-being of this entire province and, quite frankly, this entire country."

New provincial investments

On Tuesday, Notley unveiled a plan to boost its investment in two petrochemical upgrading programs by $1.1 billion, for a total of $2.1 billion.

She also announced a new "energy upgrading unit" in her office to prioritize the upgrading and refining of more of Alberta's energy resources within the province, and said funding announcements were expected within days.

On Monday, the premier said she has appointed three special envoys to work with energy sector experts and CEOs to find solutions for closing the oil-price differential.

The envoys are Robert Skinner from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy, Brian Topp, Notley's former chief of staff, and deputy energy minister Coleen Volk.

Federal update reaction

Reacting to the federal government's fall fiscal update on Wednesday, Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci said he was disappointed Ottawa is not doing more to address the impact the oil price differential is having on the national economy.

Specifically, the province has been pushing Ottawa to take measures to boost rail capacity in the absence of new pipelines. However, Finance Minister Bill Morneau's fiscal update contained no line item for oil-by-rail.