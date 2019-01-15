Skip to Main Content
#NotAngryAB: Albertans counter negative rhetoric by sharing why they love their province

#NotAngryAB: Albertans counter negative rhetoric by sharing why they love their province

Safe communities. The beautiful Rocky Mountains. Quality health-care services. Those are a few of the sentiments people are sharing on Twitter with the hashtag #NotAngryAB.

'I'm not furious. I'm not angry,' says blogger Mike Morrison

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
A family paddles rented canoes on Moraine Lake in Banff National Park. People are sharing what they love about the province of Alberta with the hashtag #NotAngryAB. (Paul Gorbould / Flickr CC)

Safe communities. The beautiful Rocky Mountains. Quality health-care services. Rights for LGBTQ people. Economic optimism. 

Those are a few of the sentiments people are sharing on Twitter with the hashtag #NotAngryAB, highlighting reasons they're happy to call Alberta home.

On Monday, Brian Jean, the former leader of the now-defunct Wildrose Party, shared a note on Facebook calling attention to what he called a "bleak" future for the province unless bold political action is taken — something he said he's unsure any political party is ready to do. 

"Canada is broken. … Albertans are furious," he wrote.

But not all Albertans agree. Calgary-based blogger Mike Morrison definitely doesn't.

"I'm not furious. I'm not angry, so I get frustrated when I see someone saying that I feel a certain way and I don't feel that way," he said. So he took to Twitter to share exactly how he does feel, and the hashtag took off.

It didn't take long for the message to take off, becoming a trending topic nationwide on the social media site.

Some added cute photos of their pets to add even more positivity to their messages.

Morrison said he thinks the message resonated with people because it was "a breath of fresh air" amidst the negative political discourse that usually percolates on social media.

"I think social media can be a bit of a wasteland sometimes," he said.

"I want Albertans to talk about how great Alberta is, how happy they are here. … a lot of people, I think, shy away from using social media for politics or don't like talking about politics. But I think this has been a really great way for someone to take to social media and say, 'You know what? Things are pretty great here in Alberta.'

"And if that starts a dialogue amongst their friends, and their followers and their family, then I think that's gonna be a great outcome."

With files from Dave Gilson

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us