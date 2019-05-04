Man dead, woman in custody following northeast Calgary assault

Police are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Calgary and have taken a woman into custody.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E. to respond to a report of an assault.

There, they found a man in his 40s in medical distress, who later died, police said.

A woman in her 50s was taken from the home and is in police custody. Police said the assault is believed to be a domestic matter, and they are not looking for further suspects.

The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating. Police tape and vehicles remained outside of a home at Rundlewood Road as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.