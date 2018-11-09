Northeast Calgary residents engaged and ready for Olympic vote

Residents in northeast Calgary say they're engaged and ready to vote on whether the city should bid to host the 2026 Winter Games.

Many took part in advanced voting at the Genesis Centre in the northeast on Wednesday and more plan to vote at polls across the quadrant on Tuesday, along with the rest of Calgary.

"I think we need the Olympics," said Manpreet Dhillon, who already voted this week.

"It's good for the city and it will help us get a new stadium. We're getting a lot of help from the governments but in the long run it's not going to be that bad. I think it will be worth it overall."

Irfan Nader says Calgary already hosts the Stampede and thinks the city is more than capable of holding another Winter Games. Nader says the Games would bring in money and visitors. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Some are concerned about the $5.1-billion price tag, cost overruns and a lack of a detailed budget, while others are focused on tourism dollars and upgrades to Calgary's tired sports infrastructure.

"The one I knew last was Vancouver and I've been hearing very good things about that," said Irfan Nader, who's only been in Calgary for a year.

"It's a much needed change because '88 was 30 years now. Not only would it allow a lot of revenue to get generated but also a lot of visitors and a lot of community able to enjoy the privilege," said Nader.

Kambiz Teimounajad says he would be happy to see Calgary host the Winter Games. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"Calgary has a lot of potential for this event," he said.

"I would be happy," said Kambiz Teimounajad, another newcomer the city. "I saw a lot of news about this. It's a good idea."

Like many in the northeast, Teimounajad wasn't here in 1988 to witness the Games and is keen to experience it for himself.

"Let's see," he said.

"It is a good thing. It generates revenue, people will come here, it will be good for the country and for the province," said Dominic Lobo.

Dominic Lobo is one of many in the northeast saying ‘yes’ to the idea of hosting the Olympics in 2026. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"If everybody is positive there shouldn't be any negativity," he said.

I think it would be a good thing to update the infrastructure and bring everything up to date. The positives outweigh the negatives," said Tanis Neis.

The plebiscite takes place on Nov. 13.

Voting takes place in wards across the city with residents required to vote within their designated ward with multiple polls in each ward.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You must be 18, a Canadian citizen, a resident of Calgary and be a resident of Alberta for the six consecutive months prior to the vote.