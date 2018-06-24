1 dead in northeast Calgary house fire
The Calgary Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 100 block of 25th Avenue N.E. at around 11:30 p.m.
Another person was treated for smoke inhalation at scene of fire and released
One person is dead after a house fire in northeast Calgary Saturday night.
When they arrived, they found a significant amount of smoke and flames on both the inside and outside of the single-family home.
A second alarm was called to assist in getting the fire under control.
One person was found dead when crews searched the house. Another was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and released.
Fire investigators and the Calgary police arson unit are investigating the cause of the fire.