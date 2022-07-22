Man injured in northeast Calgary shooting

Calgary police say they are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the northeast neighbourhood of Highland Park.

In a statement, police said they received reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Greenview Drive N.E. around 2:20 p.m.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds was found by first responders nearby.

Police said "his associates" were trying to take him to the hospital in a personal vehicle, but the victim was ultimately transported by EMS to the hospital in stable condition.

"The investigation remains in the early stages, however, at this time it is not believed to be a random incident," wrote the Calgary Police Service in their statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.