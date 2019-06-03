'Nobody knows whose kid is going to be next': NE Calgarians call for action on gang violence, drug trade

Hundreds of Calgarians from the city's South Asian community took to the streets in Martindale Sunday evening to highlight concerns around gang violence and drugs in their northeast communities.

The protest follows four recent homicides in April and May along with other shootings, including one incident where multiple shots were fired outside a music event at a popular venue in Falconridge.

Residents are worried about kids getting involved in Indo-Canadian gangs and accessing drugs at schools.

"It is a real concern. We just organized this rally a week ago and many, many people are here. That tells you these people want to save their kids," said Kamalpreet Pandher, one of the event organizers.

"Nobody knows whose kid is going to be next," she said. "We are all here because we are concerned about these four deaths related to drug violence so we wanted to make our voices loud."

One of the protest organizers, Kamalpreet Pandher with the Progressive Cultural Association of Calgary, says solving the northeast’s gang problem needs to be a joint effort between many groups and organizations. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Jasdeep Singh, 25, and Japneet Malhi, 22, were found shot dead in a car in the 2400 block of 37th Avenue N.E., adjacent to Barlow Trail, in April 2019 in what police called a targeted attack.

Then Bikramjit Dhindsa, 49, was found dead after four people entered his home in the 100 block of Hampstead Close N.W. in the Hamptons.

At the time, police said they were looking into possible connections with other recent homicides in Calgary and that they were in touch with police in Vancouver to consider connections with violence on the Lower Mainland.

The victim in the Hamptons killing once testified against a gangster on trial for two drug-related murders in Ontario.

In May, there was a fourth incident — 23-year-old Rishabh Saini was shot dead in a vehicle in Taradale. Calgary police said they were open to the possibility that drugs and organized crime were involved.

"There's a lot we need to do. We can do educational seminars, we can make these rallies, have more police patrolling at schools, it's going to be a collective thing with organizations working on their own area," said Kamalpreet Pandher.

Some in the community say they are frustrated that nobody has been arrested or charged in connection with the recent shootings and killings, expressing frustration with Calgary police.

Pandher says both schools and parents need to take a closer look at how youth are getting involved in gangs and drugs.

Another organizer, Harcharan Parhar, says people in the community are also concerned about their own safety.

"Retaliation could come next month, you never know when it might happen," said Parhar.

One of the organizers of the event, Harcharan Parhar, signed a letter handed over to Calgary police at the end of the march asking for more help in tackling the gang problem in the Indo-Canadian community. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"The bullet can't see if you are innocent or a gang person, so people are feeling scared to go out in public places especially in the night time so that is a concern and the kids safety too," Parhar said.

The group marched from Nelson Mandela High School to a local police station where they hand delivered a letter to Calgary police, which was also sent to politicians including Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi and premier Jason Kenney.

The letter said the Indo-Canadian community is "losing our children daily through the influences of organized crime, gang violence and the sale and presence of illegal drugs in schools."

The letter called for justice for the victims of the latest killings as well as better collaboration between schools, law enforcement and community associations.