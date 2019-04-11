Northeast Calgary voters highlight mixed bag of election issues

Northeast Calgary voters say the biggest issue in that part of the city this election is jobs.

Employment and the economy are the most common issues people highlighted as they visited Saddle Ridge Plaza to vote this week in advance polls.

But others say education and health care trump the economy when it comes to Alberta's future.

"People have lost their homes, some can't pay their mortgage and others can't make it day-to-day," said Carlos Conrado, who works in business development.

Neelam Hallan says employment is a big issue for her and others in the northeast this election. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"In the last three years, we've lost about 75 per cent of our clients. They've had to make financial changes," said Conrado.

"Most of the people are aware now. Today it's affecting everyone's bottom line," he said.

Other voters say employment is the biggest issue for them.

"It's something, especially in this riding, that's very important, and I think that's a big one," said Neelam Hallan.

Berhane Markogashay says social values are just as important as the financial outlook for the province. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"A lot of the residents say it's something that they're really struggling with," said Hallan.

Hallan says there's a lot of interest in this election across the northeast.

But not everyone has the economy at the top of their list of election issues.

"We need strong social values," said Berhane Markogashay.

"I want to give a chance again for the NDP if they can improve," he said.

In a part of the city with a large immigrant population, many saying they came here for their children's futures, education is another big issue.

Dad Fawad Akram says health and education, rather than the economy, are the most important issues for his family. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"Education and health is the most important issue in Alberta," said Fawad Akram, who has a family of five, including three young kids.

"For me, education for my kids and health is the most important right now," he said.

A new addition to the northeast voting landscape this election is an advance poll at the Calgary International Airport, set up for travellers and workers, many of whom live in the northeast.

"This allows them to come here and vote and go to their destination," said Casey Mitchell with Elections Alberta.

"We've had lots of airport employees come. They've been our higher standard turnout for sure," said Mitchell.

"They love how convenient it is and how quick and easy it is," she said.

The airport polling place can be found on the arrivals level near Door 12.

Advance polls across the city are open until Saturday.

A provincial candidates debate for the ridings of Calgary-Falconridge, Calgary-North East and Calgary-McCall is due to take place Thursday evening at the Genesis Centre in Martindale.