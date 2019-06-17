'It's kind of a religion': Calgary cricket fans gather for world's biggest sports event

It's one of the biggest if not the biggest event in sports, period.

But most of Calgary had no idea it was taking place while they were fumbling their way to the coffee machine Sunday morning.

This matchup attracts hundreds of millions of people around the world who tune in or stream what's guaranteed to be a unique rollercoaster ride of emotions and intense rivalry, all fuelled by a heady mix of politics and national identity.



The latest India v. Pakistan World Cup cricket match this weekend brought northeast Calgary cricket fans from both sides out at 3 a.m. on Sunday for a live screening at the Pakistan Canada Association community hall at Westwinds.

Fuelled by a traditional Pakistani breakfast of chickpea curry and naan bread, along with coffee runs to the local Tim Horton's, fans cheered and jeered every bowl, bat, run and catch of the biggest game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, currently taking place in England and Wales.

"Cricket is huge, especially in the northeast of Calgary," said organizer Ansar Qureshi.

Calgary's northeast is home to large numbers of Pakistani and Indian immigrants and generations of families who now call Canada home, many of whom grew up on the sport and still watch and play it today.

"You have this rivalry, it's kind of like a Calgary Flames-Edmonton Oilers rivalry, this is very similar to that," said Qureshi.

Hassan Rizwan spent the match draped in a Pakistan flag and wearing a headband. He says the occasion brings the community together. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Politics, patriotism and the national sport in the two countries often overlap, providing the perfect backdrop for a fiery game of cricket.



Pakistan's current Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was one of that nation's great all-rounders and was a household name in cricketing countries long before his political career.



For context, this latest India-Pakistan game came just a few months after historic tensions between the two countries, bringing the neighbouring nations to the brink of war over the disputed territory of Kashmir.



"Patriotism is big on both sides and especially with political tensions as they have been over the past few months it's a chance for us realize we're all passionate about the same stuff," said Pakistan fan Hassan Rizwan.

"At the end of the day it's about sitting together and having a good time. I look at my phone and it's blowing up, everyone is watching this, at a friend's house, at home. I know some people who booked a hotel room to watch it together. There's a billion people watching this, so it's pretty big," said Rizwan.

"I grew up watching cricket and it's a chance for everyone to get together and feel like a community," Rizwan said.

Rizwan says Pakistan playing India gives him a chance to relive his childhood memories, enjoy the nostalgia and reflect on life.

"It humbles you a little bit. You get caught up in the world and everyone's going fast with careers and university, so moments like this are a chance to sit down and realize where we came from and what life really is," he said.

Sahil Narang cheers for Indian. He says cricket has been part of his life, sharing his passion for the game with his entire family. He says the northeast is a hotbed of cricket. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"Since my childhood my entire family have always been passionate about cricket," said India fan Sahil Narang, one of a small, brave group feeling a little outnumbered at this screening.

"We have been here since 3:30 a.m. and the environment is good. We have lots of people from Pakistan and India. For us it's kind of a religion," said Narang.

"As football is treated in Europe, cricket is like a religion in both the countries. We're going to win this game and the World Cup," Narang said.

He was right about the first part. In the end, India continued its dominance over Pakistan with a 89-run victory in the World Cup match.

Pakistan faces South Africa next weekend on June 23.

India plays Afghanistan on June 24.