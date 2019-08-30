Repeated break-ins to community mailboxes frustrate northwest Calgary residents

Calgary police are investigating after someone broke into several community mailboxes in northwest Calgary this week and stole both parcels and mail.

Devin McKellar's box was among those that was hit along Nolanfield Way N.W.

He says he's worried about personal information being stolen.

"A lot of banking information comes through [the mail]," McKellar said.

Three community mailboxes have been broken into recently, according to community members who have been discussing the issue on a local online forum.

"It's a little unnerving," Heather Laurie told CBC News.

Even though her mailbox wasn't broken into — she worries it may be next.

Numerous mailboxes were broken into. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

"I mean, I was talking to my partner today and we were trying to figure out: Is it worth rerouting our mail for a little bit until something is figured out?" she said.

"Is it worth getting a PO box? Because there, it's being watched and monitored all the time. Again, you just don't know what you are going to get in the mail."

Calgary police say they're investigating.

Erin Fast says her husband noticed a whole bunch of mailbox doors open at the community box on their street in Nolan Hill on Wednesday morning, including theirs.



"It's a little uncomfortable knowing that there's someone breaking into the mailboxes," she said.

The mailbox break-ins are the latest in a string of recent property crimes in the area, Fast added.

"A bunch of people were getting plants stolen," she said. "The neighbour's car got stolen yesterday across the street — in the middle of the night, they jacked it. Yeah, it's a little uncomfortable. But it happens in every community."

What to do if your mail was stolen

Canada Post says it's aware of incidents in both Nolan Hill and nearby Sage Hill, as well, but can't disclose the specifics of its security measures.

It advises people who believe they have not received a specific piece of mail to contact the sender.

Those who not received an expected parcel are advised to inform the sender to initiate a claim with Canada Post Customer Service at 1-800-267-1177.

Anyone concerned about identity fraud should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.