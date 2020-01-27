Workshop challenges participants to navigate life as a Muslim woman fleeing domestic violence

For one day only, Ayan Hussein is Lena. She has a young daughter, no income, and she's in an abusive relationship.

After buying diapers, winter clothes, and a month's rent, she's got less than $300 left — and faces the challenge of figuring out how to get groceries, pay off debt, and find an income to survive.

"To me, honestly it's very shocking, like it makes me realize how fortunate I am and to be honest with you, it kind of puts things in perspective. Where I should be volunteering, I should be helping out other women in my …" Hussein's voice trails off, as she starts to cry.

"You would never think, living in Canada, like, you're put in situations like this … it's overwhelming."

Hussein was one of about a dozen participants of a workshop put on by Nisa Homes in Calgary on Sunday.

The shelter has six locations across Canada, and provides a space for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Lena's story, which Hussein got to experience, is based on a real client of Nisa Homes. Hussein worked her way through the challenges of navigating the shelter system, applying for a job, and reaching safety.

Du'ah Alsoubani, who helped open Nisa Homes' Calgary location, said the shelter has almost always been full since it opened in March 2019.

Alsoubani gave the simulation a shot — she took on the role of a mother of five, with two bachelor's degrees and five children, who had her own credit card, was a Canadian citizen, and spoke English fluently.

She was only able to figure out how to cover half of her expenses with the funds she was able to access.

"I learned that the systems that we have in place are not perfect, no matter how many safety nets we have in place for people … often the supports aren't enough for the kind of abuse people are going through," she said.

And knowing the challenge was based on an actual client, "makes it personal," she said.

Calgary is home to Canada's third-largest Muslim population, and the third-highest rate of intimate partner violence.

Fadia Omar, a case worker at Nisa Homes, said she hopes the workshop raises awareness of the services the shelter offers — and the resilience of those who access it.

"A lot of people stay in bad situations because they don't think they have options, but they have options."

She said she feels Nisa has made an impact in the short time it's been open, with some families in and out of the shelter within a three-month period.

"To come to a home where you literally have nothing, you come with the clothes on your back and a baby and then to be independent … I think that's a huge success," she said.