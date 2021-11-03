Delayed, over budget bridge now slated to open early in 2022

Following months of delays, work is picking up speed at the site of the Ninth Avenue bridge in Calgary's southeast community of Inglewood.

The new span will replace a century old bridge which was taken down in the fall of 2019.

Traffic has continued to flow through the area on a temporary bridge which was constructed over the Elbow River, just to the south of the worksite.

The project has been delayed more than a year as a result of a subcontractor going out of business, which forced the City of Calgary to find a new steel fabricator in the Edmonton area.

Earlier this year, the city had said that it expected the steel beams to arrive and construction to happen over the summer.

However, that didn't happen.

Unexpected problems with the steel were resolved last month and the shipments have started.

The project manager, Evan Fer, said ironworkers are now at the site and steel deliveries will happen through the month of November.

Given the unpredictability of winter weather, he said for now they're estimating the new bridge will open to traffic sometime early in 2022.

"We are committed to working through the winter and getting it open to traffic as soon as we can," said Fer.

"Once we get the steel erected, we will be able to narrow down a more exact time line. But at this time, we are committed and we are on track open for having the bridge open to traffic early in 2022."

He said the sidewalks on the bridge will be completed soon after it is opened to road traffic.

Fer estimates it will take until next June to complete the landscaping as well as removing the temporary bridge.

The new bridge isn't just late. It's also over budget.

Fer estimates the final tab for the $23-million span will come in no more than 10 per cent over budget.