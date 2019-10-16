2 suspects in 2007 Calgary homicide arrested in Ontario

Investigators believe they've caught two men responsible for the shooting death of a Calgary man in an Altadore home invasion more than a decade ago.

Nader Nilianbousheri, 32, was shot and killed at his residence in the 3900 block of 16th Street S.W. on Nov. 6, 2007.

Police believe he was the victim of a home invasion and got in an altercation with the culprits, which resulted in his death.

On Oct. 8, Calgary police arrested two men in connection with the killing with help from police in Ottawa and Toronto.

Mahamed Mohamud Mussa, 42, of Ottawa, and Mohamed Yousuf Mohamed, 43, of Toronto, were each charged with one count of second-degree murder.

"Unsolved homicide investigations remain open and our investigators continue to search for new evidence with the goal of holding people accountable for their crimes," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm.

"We strive to find answers and finality in these cases, like all homicide investigations, and bring justice to victims of homicide."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Calgary police thanked the Ottawa Police Service and the Toronto Police Service for their support in the investigation.