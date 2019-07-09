High-wire artist Nik Wallenda breaks his own world record at Calgary Stampede

Nik Wallenda has broken his own world record for the longest urban high-wire walk, walking more than half-a-kilometre above the Calgary Stampede.

On Monday evening, the death-defying performer crossed the 519-metre (1,703 foot) tightrope 35 metres above the midway, with no net and with nary a hesitation in his step.

The wire was just 1.9 centimetres wide.

A well deserved round of applause 👏 <a href="https://t.co/wyYYvjYH74">pic.twitter.com/wyYYvjYH74</a> —@calgarystampede

Thousands of Stampede-goers stopped in their tracks, many with mini doughnuts or other deep-fried treats in hand, to cheer him on from below.

At points during his walk he stopped to balance on one leg and triumphantly pump a fist in the air or lay down on the wire.

In the last few steps he unclipped his safety harness, prompting gasps from onlookers.

It took him more than 20 minutes to cross the grounds.

Family legacy

Wallenda comes by his adrenaline-seeking thrills honestly. He's a member of the Great Wallendas, a family that's done stunts for seven generations — his mother was doing high-wire walks while pregnant with him.

Last month, he walked 396 metres across a tightrope above Times Square in New York City.

He holds multiple world records, including one for the highest blindfolded walk and the steepest incline for tightrope walking.

His wife Erendira Wallenda is also a circus performer, from an eight-generation family of circus performers on one side and a seven-generation family of trapeze artists on the other. He proposed to her on a high wire, of course.