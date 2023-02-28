Look at these photographs: Nickelback exhibit bound for Calgary's National Music Centre
A special exhibit dedicated to Alberta rockers Nickelback is headed to Calgary's National Music Centre.
The retrospective will include instruments, memorabilia, concert footage, behind-the-scenes photos and stories from more than 20 years of rock 'n' roll.
It begins March 9 at the NMC, located inside Studio Bell. The exhibit was organized in partnership with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
It launches ahead of the band's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Edmonton on March 13.
The group will kick off a world tour this June in North America to support its 10th studio album, Get Rollin'.
The exhibit, Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Nickelback, will run March 9 to February 2024.
