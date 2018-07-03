Skip to Main Content
Alberta drunk driver sentenced for crash that killed her best friend

A southern Alberta woman was sentenced to 4½ years in prison Tuesday for drunk driving in a crash that killed her best friend and injured a child.

She was going twice the speed limit, down the wrong side of the road

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
Nichole Crane-Nicotine was sentenced in Calgary Court of Queen's Bench to 4½ years in prison on Tuesday. (David Bell/CBC)

An Alberta woman was sentenced to 4½ years in prison Tuesday for drunk driving in a crash that killed her best friend and injured a seven-year-old boy.

Nichole Crane-Nicotine was found guilty on four counts at Calgary Court of Queen's Bench, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Nicotine was driving down the wrong side of the road at 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Tsuut'ina Nation in October 2016, when she crashed into another vehicle.

Her best friend, Deanna Meguinis, 32, was in the passenger seat and not wearing her seatbelt. The mother of four died in the collision.

The boy in the other vehicle suffered a broken arm. 

Nicotine's blood-alcohol level was .196 at the time of the crash. 

The victim's mother and her sister read emotional victim impact statements in court.

With files from Helen Pike

