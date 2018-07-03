Alberta drunk driver sentenced for crash that killed her best friend

An Alberta woman was sentenced to 4½ years in prison Tuesday for drunk driving in a crash that killed her best friend and injured a seven-year-old boy.

Nichole Crane-Nicotine was found guilty on four counts at Calgary Court of Queen's Bench, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Nicotine was driving down the wrong side of the road at 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Tsuut'ina Nation in October 2016, when she crashed into another vehicle.

Her best friend, Deanna Meguinis, 32, was in the passenger seat and not wearing her seatbelt. The mother of four died in the collision.

The boy in the other vehicle suffered a broken arm.

Nicotine's blood-alcohol level was .196 at the time of the crash.

The victim's mother and her sister read emotional victim impact statements in court.