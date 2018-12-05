New Year's Eve in Calgary — all the best places to ring in 2019

Here are a few ways to kick off 2019 with a bang in Calgary.

Last year's outdoor celebrations were shut down at the last minute because of bonechilling cold weather, but this year's forecast is shaping up to be much warmer. Either way, there's plenty to do both indoors and out around the city.

Celebrate at the Central Library

This year's celebration hosted by the city will be split between the new Central Library, Olympic Plaza and the municipal atrium at City Hall.

The city said there will be a variety of family-friendly activities like skating, a children's dance party and a rec room, as well as an early countdown for kids at 9 p.m. at the library.

Fireworks will cap off the festivities at Olympic Plaza at midnight.

Noon Year's Eve at Telus Spark

The little ones who can't stay up to midnight can participate in a mid-day countdown at Telus Spark.

There will be exploding hydrogen balloons and two bubble-wrap dance floors (a big one in the main atrium, and a smaller one in the Creative Kids Museum for littler visitors). The countdown starts at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Adult admission is $26, children are $19, and children under three are free.

Zoo Year's Eve

Enjoy hot cocoa, crackling fires, activities from skating to a bona fide sugar shack, and the millions of lights at Zoolights.

Zoo admissions are $15 for children three to 15, and $20 for adults. It's open from 6 to 9 p.m.

Pool Party

Southland Leisure Centre will have skating, arts and crafts, games, obstacle courses, a bouncy house, and a selfie photo booth. Over in the waterpark, a DJ will be keeping the party going near the wave pool.

The public skate runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and the pool party is from 6 to 8 p.m. with a countdown at the very end.

Village Square Leisure Centre is also hosting a waterpark party from 4 to 6 p.m., with a countdown at 5:15 p.m.

Hogmanay

Celebrate New Year's in Scottish style, with a ceilidh at the Mount Pleasant Community Centre. Non-dancers and beginners are welcome to join, and there will be a light buffet, tea, squares and Prosecco at midnight.

Attire is semi-formal (kilts allowed), and tickets are $20. The event starts at 8 p.m.

A very Terry New Year's

Calling all Fubar fans — if you wanna giv'er, shotgun some Pils, and enjoy some AC/DC, this is the party for you.

Fubar star Terry Cahill will be hosting a party at Pin-Bar. There will be drink specials, unlimited-play pinball, and a countdown at midnight.

Tickets are $10 and doors open at 8 p.m.

Murder mystery

Spend your evening stopping a megalomaniacal villain by aiding CSIS to foil his dastardly plot. Fort Calgary is hosting an interactive murder mystery theatre, including a locally-sourced buffet dinner.

Tickets are $125 and doors open at 6 p.m.

Calgary firefighters' charity celebration

The Calgary Firefighters Charitable Foundation is hosting a black-tie gala to support 13 local charities.

The event at Hotel Arts includes a cocktail reception, a four-course dinner, eight drink tickets, two dance floors (a big-band ball and a disco), a glam photo studio, a midnight buffet, and a midnight toast.

Tickets are $250 for the dinner and dance, or $200 for just the dance and midnight toast.

Luminous Voices

The choral ensemble will be performing with guest artists Gianetta Baril, Heather Wootton and Laurie Matiation at the Bella Concert Hall at Mount Royal University. There will be special treats at intermission.

Tickets start at $33, and the concert starts at 8:00 p.m.

Masquerade gala (for charity)

The Sheraton Cavalier is hosting a NYE Masquerade Charity Gala, with a silent auction benefiting the Alzheimer Society Calgary.

Tickets are $95, and include dinner and a champagne toast at midnight.

5-course dinner in Fish Creek park

Enjoy a five-course dinner of local Alberta delicacies at the historic Bow Valley Ranche in Fish Creek Park.

Tickets are $89 per person, and reservations start at 5 p.m.

A Chinese New Year's banquet

Two Penny is hosting a four-course, family-style banquet meal in its Shanghai-deco space. The seatings include two-hour windows for groups of four or fewer, and three hours for groups larger than four.

Tickets are $65 and reservations can be made on the restaurant's website.

Winter drag ball

LGBTQ club Twisted Element is transforming into an ice palace for a winter ball.

The party will feature a performance by Monique Heart from Rue Paul's Drag Race as well as local drag queens and kings, and there will be a $500 cash prize for the best ice queen and king.

Tickets are $20 at the door, and the show starts at 10 p.m.

BBQ 'n' beer

For those who would prefer a nice IPA to a Champagne, this is their party.

Local brewery Prairie Dog Brewing is hosting a dinner and dance, with a buffet including brisket, smoked chicken, ribs and cornbread muffins.

Kids are welcome at the earlier dinner seating. Tickets to the dinner are $15 for kids and $50 for adults, or $65 for the 18+ dinner and dance.