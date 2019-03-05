Red Deer College to become Red Deer University

Red Deer College has selected a new name as part of its transition to becoming a university.

The college announced Tuesday it has chosen Red Deer University as its future name.

The Government of Alberta approved the institution's request to become a university last year, but it will have to complete a multi-year process before it's officially recognized as such, at which point it can begin using the new name.

"The Government of Alberta has heard the voices of our students, community members and partners as they echoed our message about what a university will mean to this region," said Morris Flewwelling, chair of the college's board of governors, in an emailed statement.

"We are incredibly pleased to begin the next step of our journey as Red Deer University, a name that reflects the strong legacy of our institution and also its bright future."

The school has more than 100 program options and 7,500 students.

In January, the Alberta College of Art and Design in Calgary officially changed its name to Alberta University of the Arts, after it was elevated to university status last year.