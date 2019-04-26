Cold case: RCMP release new photos of vehicles of interest in teen girl's death

New forensic evidence related to the 2006 death of a 16-year-old girl has prompted Alberta RCMP to renew their calls for information from the public.

Cochrane RCMP's general investigation section said they are seeking information in relation to the fatal hit and run near Morley, Alta. 13 years ago.

Brittany Bearspaw, 16, was found dead on the Trans-Canada Highway. According to the medical certificate of death in her case, she had been run over by at least two other vehicles as her body was lying on the highway. None of them pulled over to help.

Const. Amelie Morin of the Cochrane RCMP said the case was reopened last December.

New forensic evidence led investigators to two vehicles of interest, a red 1996-2000 Toyota RAV4 and a black 1999-2005 Pontiac Grand Am. Both of these vehicles likely would have had significant front-end damage, RCMP said in a media release.

Police have requested information from the public about two vehicles of interest. They say the make and model of those vehicles may be similar to the ones above. (Cochrane RCMP)

"This new information came through forensic that wasn't available back then," Morin said.

"I reviewed and read every report that was done in the investigation and identified some areas where we could expand all this for investigative avenues due to new technology."

RCMP believe the fatal hit and run occurred in the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway near exit 131 between 7 and 8 a.m. on New Year's Day 2006. Anyone who was on that stretch of the highway, in either lane of traffic, on that day may have information that could assist the investigation.

RCMP say even small pieces of information might help.

Mother's worst nightmare

Morin said the RCMP have been working closely with Brittany's family in the years since her death.

"They have obviously, unfortunately never been able to have closure on their daughter's death not knowing what really happened to her that night," Morin said.

"Nobody has ever come forward to identify them as a driver, as a witness is something that's quite concerning to them and they've had a hard time moving on like any other parents would."

Brittany's mother, Geraldine Bearspaw, issued a statement Thursday. She said she's living a mother's worst nightmare.

"I would do almost anything just to hear her laugh. But instead every morning I wake up without my daughter with such a heavy heart, I sit on my bed crying, trying to imagine how life could have been with my girl by my side," she wrote in a statement, which was issued on her behalf by Cochrane RCMP.

"It's hard, it's not easy, it's a struggle every day. I still haven't had the chance to heal and feel whole again, every Christmas and every New Year's is not a holiday that I look forward to."

Bearspaw said she hopes people who hear her story will come forward with any information they may have.

"All this time and there are still no answers. We are left with little to no hope, all we are asking for is closure and justice to Brittany's case."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.