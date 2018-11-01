So cool only Chris Hadfield could launch it: New Central Library throws open doors today

It wasn't cheap but it's about a lot more than books and a quiet place to sit, the top boss says of Calgary's new Central Library, which opened this morning.

"If you think libraries are buildings with books, man, you are really, really off base," Calgary Public Library CEO Bill Ptacek told CBC News.

"Because we are about community, we are about experiences, we are about growth and lifelong learning — and those are really positive things. As we try to turn our economy around and become more diversified, we need the library. We have big issues going on in our community. This is the place where civil discourse takes place."

The East Village-based project cost about $245 million for the building and related features, including 240,000 square feet of space with meeting areas, outdoor plazas, recording studios and more than 450,000 collection items.

"It's a lot but it's an investment in people in this community," Ptacek said.

Calgary Public Library CEO Bill Ptacek says libraries today serve many purposes beyond the traditional function of lending books. (Dave Rae/CBC)

"When people walk through the door, they are going to be amazed, they are going to be awestruck but then the second thought is, 'This is all for me.' Everybody coming into this building will realize it is for them."

Mayor Naheed Nenshi told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday the library project actually came in $10 million under budget.

The $245-million project provides about 240,000 square feet of space in Calgary’s East Village. (Dave Rae/CBC)

Craig Dykers is one of the Snøhetta architects who partnered with the Canadian firm Dialog to build the project.

"Libraries are about more than just giving a book away or providing a desk to sit at, they are also inspirational places," Dykers said.

"[They are] places where people can aspire to learn new things and to meet people in a new way, in a way that is special. So as you enter the library, this grand space leads you up to the sky. It allows you to see everything in the library all at once so you feel good about yourself. The forms are very dynamic so you feel energized. The steps tell you that you can activate your body. All of that is driving the experience."

Craig Dykers is one the architects who worked on the project. He says the grand entrance and massive staircase are symbolic and drive the experience. (Dave Rae/CBC)

Ptacek says there's been a real focus on the next generation of library users.

"A kid's ability to learn and succeed in school is based on their development of early literacy skills and those skills don't happen just because they sit next to a book," he said.

"They have to be engaged in play. They have to be active. So yes, there is running in libraries and they are not going to get shushed. As a matter of fact, we will probably run with them and play with the toys as well."

There are four days of festivities planned to mark the opening, starting today at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony, tours and live music.

Attention to detail is evident even in hallways, which are full of natural light. (Dave Rae/CBC)

Col. Chris Hadﬁeld — astronaut, engineer, pilot and musician — lands at 7 p.m. to assist.

It all wraps with a weekend of family fun including free programming, music and craft stations.

"This is something that is going to be important for generations to come," Ptacek said.

From the centre of the building, you can see all the way up to the sky. (Dave Rae/CBC)

Meanwhile, Dykers says the new building respects both the future and the past.

"The library of the future is as much about the library of the past as it ever has been. Ancient libraries were places where people talked a lot, they got together, moved around and shared their ideas about the world with other people," he said.

"It wasn't just about sitting and finding a quiet place to read, although that is also important and we have many places like that throughout the building. So it's a balance of energized activity and interaction with introspection and careful research."

It's about more than just grabbing a book and sitting down quietly, although it's also about that. (Dave Rae/CBC)

With files from Dave Rae and Erin Collins.