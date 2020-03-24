Nenshi says he'll be watching after province overrules city on housing homeless in hotels

The province has overruled the City of Calgary on its plans to house homeless Calgarians in hotels during the current pandemic.

The province wants to see those in the community put up in overflow shelters in order to limit crowding in the current shelter spaces, while the city wanted to see vacant hotels put to use in order to enhance isolation.

"I don't want to belabour the point because ultimately this is a decision for the provincial government in conjunction with the shelters, I gotta tell you I like the hotel idea much better," said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi on Monday morning.

"It's roughly the same costs, it certainly works much better for isolation and you know, for a lot of folks, I think it would be a very positive mental health intervention in tough times to have your own shower, to have your own door."

The Mustard Seed, one of two large shelters operating in the city, has already announced the First Alliance Church in southeast Calgary as its overflow location, while there is still no announcement from the Drop-In Centre.

Moving homeless people into larger shelter-like settings has already happened in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Two approaches, monitoring key

Sol Zia, executive director of the Calgary Hotel Association said there are already vulnerable Calgarians in city hotels and while he's aware there won't be an expansion of the program, he hasn't heard whether or not current residents will be moved.

Mike Parkins, an associate professor in the departments of medicine and microbiology, immunology and infectious disease at the University of Calgary, said both approaches have their merits and it all comes down to implementation.

If larger facilities are used, as opposed to hotel rooms, there is greater risk of congregation and so those within the facilities will require monitoring and enough room to maintain physical distancing, he said.

The province did not immediately return a request for comment, but Nenshi said he anticipates the announcement of another larger facility shortly, possibly even later on Monday.

"Ultimately, the powers that be have chosen an alternate route for now and we're going to be watching this very, very closely," he said at an update on the city's response to the pandemic later on Monday.