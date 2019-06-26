Nenshi expects cuts to fire department but can't confirm $9M figure union has floated

Calgary's mayor says he hasn't heard how much money city administration is proposing to cut from the fire department's budget — but the firefighters' union fears it will be as much as $9 million.

Such cuts could "impact citizen safety and firefighter safety," said Mike Henson, president of the Calgary Firefighters Association.

"I don't deny that the city has to cut some money from their budget ... but to do it in essential services, like the fire department, is risky," he said.

He says the union is hearing that city staff plan to propose a $9-million reduction to the fire department and he fears that will affect front-line service.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says council wants to cut $60 million, in total, from the city budget and that will affect large city departments, in particular, but he couldn't confirm the $9-million figure.

"Typically people will give you the biggest possible number when they're talking about stuff like this," he said.

"But ultimately, that was council's decision and if you're going to make these kinds of cuts, you've gotta fish where the fish are and you've got to look at the very big departments. And the very, very big departments are police, fire and transportation."

Nenshi expects administrators will develop what he calls a thoughtful way of reducing city spending.

"Council has already signalled that they will vote for the cut package regardless of what it is — let's see if that actually happens," he said.

"That said, you know, look. I've got a terrific administration. I've worked with them for many years. They don't play games like that. They really do things in a very, very thoughtful manner and I can't imagine why they wouldn't this time."

City council will discuss the spending cuts next month.