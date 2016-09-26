Sentencing hearing to take place for man who murdered Calgary Stampeders player

It's expected to be an emotional day for the family of a murdered Calgary Stampeders player who was shot to death outside a local nightclub, with sentencing arguments set to take place Thursday morning.

Nelson Lugela, 21, was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, 23.

The defensive back had moved from Detroit to play football in Calgary. Hicks had no interactions at any point in the night with Lugela, who shot him to death as he ran from the gunfire.

Hicks's mother, Renee Hill, has written a victim impact statement. She attended every day of the trial and is likely to be at the sentencing hearing.

Wearing a shirt bearing her son Mylan Hicks's photo, Renee Hill speaks with reporters outside the courtroom after Nelson Lugela was convicted of murder. (Meghan Grant/CBC)

At least a dozen members of the team were out at the Marquee Nightclub celebrating their win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sept. 24, 2016.

Earlier in the night, Lugela and his friends picked a fight with some of the players, but Hicks was nowhere near the scuffle.

When the nightclub closed and patrons gathered outside, tensions ramped up again. Lugela opened fire. As Hicks ran away from the gunshots, he was hit twice.

During the trial, a parade of Stamps players testified about the moments after the gunfire, realizing their teammate had been shot and the efforts to save his life.

Life sentence

One of the two men who was with Lugela the night of the murder testified as a Crown witness, telling the judge that in the moments after the shooting, as the trio drove away from the scene, Lugela was holding a gun and admitted he had shot the victim.

The witness helped lead police to the weapon, which had been thrown in a recycling bin near the nightclub.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Keith Yamauchi has to decide how long Lugela must wait for parole eligibility.

After Lugela was convicted, prosecutors Gord Haight and Tom Spark said they would be seeking "a substantial step up from the minimum" 10-year period.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner has not yet indicated what he will propose.