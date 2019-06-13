Skip to Main Content
Man found guilty of killing Calgary Stampeder appeals conviction and sentence
Calgary·New

Man found guilty of killing Calgary Stampeder appeals conviction and sentence

Nelson Lugela was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks and was given life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years.

Nelson Lugela was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks

The Canadian Press ·
Nelson Lugela, left, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, right. He is appealing the conviction. (Crime Stoppers/Calgary Stampeders)

A man convicted of killing a Calgary Stampeders football player is appealing his conviction and his sentence.

Nelson Lugela was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks and was given life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years.

Hicks, a 23-year-old player on the practice roster of the Canadian Football League team, was shot twice outside Calgary's Marquee Beer Market in 2016.

Lugela, who has applied for legal aid, filed the appeal on his own behalf.

He says the trial judge who convicted him erred in accepting some witness testimony.

Lugela also complains that the sentence was "extremely brutal in light of circumstantial evidence."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories