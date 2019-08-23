Nebraska court upholds state's approval of Keystone XL pipeline path

Nebraska's highest court has rejected another attempt to derail the Keystone XL pipeline that could have forced the developer, Calgary-based TC Energy, to reapply for state approval and delayed the $8 billion project yet again.

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of regulators who voted in 2017 to green-light a route through the state.

The court's decision removes one of the last major hurdles for the project, which has been mired in lawsuits and regulatory hearings since it was proposed in 2008.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted 3-2 in favour of an "alternative route" for the project instead of TC Energy's preferred pathway for the pipeline.

Opponents filed a lawsuit arguing the company didn't follow all the required procedures for the route that was approved.

"The Supreme Court decision is another important step as we advance towards building this vital energy infrastructure project," said Russ Girling, TC Energy's president and CEO in a news release.

"We thank the thousands of government leaders, landowners, labour unions and other community partners for their continued support through this extensive review process. It has been their unwavering support that has advanced this project to where it is today."