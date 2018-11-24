NDP supporters pack Central Library to gear up for next election

With a provincial election call anticipated for this spring, Alberta NDP supporters are being asked to help the governing party get re-elected.

Recruitment efforts for the NDP ramped up Saturday in Calgary with an event that saw hundreds of people cram into the Central library theatre.

It was standing-room only at the NDP event, which was billed as "How We Win in 2019."

Wow! More than 400 Calgarians have packed the new Calgary library on a snowy Saturday afternoon to learn how they can help keep moving Alberta forward in 2019. Calgary is indeed more progressive than many people think.

"I think campaigns can be a little mysterious sometimes," said organizer Esmahan Razavi.

People at the event heard from political experts like Calgary Coun. Evan Woolley, with political strategist Zain Velji and finance minister Joe Ceci also in attendance on the main stage.

NDP organizers also want to make sure they've got people on the ground ready for next year's election, which is expected in the spring.

"It's really all about things like making calls, knocking on doors, telling your friends, holding coffee parties for people," Razavi said.

Political scientist Duane Bratt said this type of forum is the type of thing all serious parties have to do. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Higher expectations

Political scientist Duane Bratt said the NDP face higher expectations in this election. During the 2015 campaign, the focus was mostly on Notley and the party itself rather than individual candidates.

Bratt said the NDP hoped to get 10 to 12 seats in the Legislature and instead became the government of Alberta.

"Now things are different. Now they're trying to professionalize the party and get ready for for a major election," Bratt said.

"This is something that all serious parties have to do and is of necessity. There's great skill and art to election ground games," he said. "Hence the training."