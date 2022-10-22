Notley-led NDP to focus on economic diversification, healthcare measures for next election campaign

NDP Leader Rachel Notley says a government led by her would cap and freeze taxes and fees in a number of areas in an effort to combat the high cost of living.

In a speech to party members Saturday, she said part of her economic platform includes a cap on utility rates, freezing auto insurance rates, continuing to hold off on collecting a gasoline tax and putting a cap on post-secondary tuition fees.

Alberta's New Democrats are holding their annual convention in Calgary this weekend. In her address to the approximately 1,400 members in attendance, Notley unveiled the thrust of the party's election platform — meant, as she says, to position them as the alternative to the current governing party.

Her party plans to focus predominantly on healthcare and economic measures as it takes on the United Conservative Party in next spring's election.

"We will get prices under control for the things you don't have a choice about paying for," Notley vowed.

"We will defend and repair and rebuild public healthcare in Alberta, stronger than ever."

The current UCP government is providing utility rebates this fall to households. They also suspended the gas tax earlier this year, but reintroduced a portion of it at the start of October.

Notley offered few specific policies, but outlined the broader direction for the platform the party intends to adopt for the campaign — which she says will be rolled out in stages starting in a few weeks.

The NDP is committing to replenishing supports for seniors, families and those receiving income assistance. Notley says they would launch a massive healthcare worker recruitment campaign.

Around 1,400 members attended the NDP's annual convention on Saturday where leader Rachel Notley highlighted her party's plan ahead of next year's. (NDP)

She also said the NDP would build hundreds of new schools and would move on an "aggressive" affordable housing construction program.

If elected, the party intends to orient the provincial economy around industries like geothermal, hydrogen, digital media, agri-food and renewable energies.

"Our determined drive to diversification is critical to strengthen our economy and to effectively respond to climate change," Notley said.

"We will not pit these two issues against each other. If we do, we will fail at both."

But Notley also acknowledged that not all decisions her government made when they were in office from 2015 to 2019 were well received by Albertans.

"We didn't get it all right. I get that and I take responsibility for that."

Notley also committed an NDP cabinet would have gender parity.

Members at the convention are also debating policy proposals that could be incorporated into the NDP's election platform. Saturday morning members passed resolutions on things like repealing the UCP's K-6 curriculum and repealing a handful of labour laws brought in by the UCP.