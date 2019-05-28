Calgary's National Music Centre to open permanent exhibit for Indigenous artists

Calgary's National Music Centre will unveil a permanent exhibit in June dedicated to Indigenous artists who have had an influence on national culture.

"Speak Up!" will showcase musicians from across Canada who have made "social and political impacts," including Juno Award winners Jeremy Dutcher, Tanya Tagaq and Northern Cree.

In total, 10 artists will be part of the exhibit, which will evolve over time. Others include trip-hop singer Iskwe, singer-songwriter and First Nations activist Willie Dunn and Cree hip-hop group War Party.

Their stories will be shared through audio clips, artifacts and videos inside the NMC, which is part of Studio Bell in downtown Calgary.

A spokeswoman for the NMC says organizers worked with Indigenous programming consultant David McLeod to shape the selection of artists, and he consulted with members of the Indigenous music community for their input.

The exhibit opens ahead of Indigenous Music Week at Studio Bell, which runs for June 19 to 22 and features live performances, a drum and dance workshop and live art installation by Jesse Gouchey.