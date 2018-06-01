National concussion strategy for high-performance athletes to be unveiled

New, national guidelines are to be unveiled Monday for treating concussions among Olympic athletes and other participants in high-performance sport.

CBC News will livestream the announcement starting at 10 a.m. MT / noon ET

Chief medical officers with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee plan to release "comprehensive guidelines that will be implemented for concussions in high performance sport," according to a release.

The guidelines are aimed at "ensuring Canada's sport system delivers high quality care to athletes in national team programs across the country throughout the athlete pathway."

The announcement in Calgary will also involve officials with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute and Own the Podium.