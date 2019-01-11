2 men charged for allegedly helping murder suspect flee Canada

Two Calgary men have been charged for allegedly helping a man accused of murder flee the country.

Sean Airey, 27, and Marshall Quillian, 21, both faces charges including obstruction of justice, forging a passport, making a false statement to procure a passport and being an accessory after the fact to murder, according to Calgary police.

The charges are linked to a first-degree murder charge against Nathan Gervais, who fled to Vietnam before his trial into the beating and stabbing death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird died in 2013 after he was swarmed outside a Calgary nightclub. Gervais was to appear in court in April 2016 but failed to appear and was arrested in Vietnam nearly two years later.

His trial on a charge of first-degree murder is to start on Monday.

Franz Cabrera and Assmar Shlah were both found guilty of second-degree murder for their roles in Strasser-Hird's death, while Joch Pouk was found guilty of manslaughter.

A fourth man, Jordan Liao, was acquitted.