2 men charged for allegedly helping murder suspect flee Canada

Two Calgary men have been charged for allegedly helping a man who fled to Vietnam before his trial into the beating and stabbing death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Accused of helping Nathan Gervais escape trial in beating death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird

Nathan Paul Gervais — who was charged with murder in a 2013 stabbing death behind a Calgary nightclub — fled to Vietnam before his trial. Now, two men have been charged for their alleged role in his escape. (Calgary Police Service)

Two Calgary men have been charged for allegedly helping a man accused of murder flee the country. 

Sean Airey, 27, and Marshall Quillian, 21, both faces charges including obstruction of justice, forging a passport, making a false statement to procure a passport and being an accessory after the fact to murder, according to Calgary police.

The charges are linked to a first-degree murder charge against Nathan Gervais, who fled to Vietnam before his trial into the beating and stabbing death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird. 

Strasser-Hird died in 2013 after he was swarmed outside a Calgary nightclub. Gervais was to appear in court in April 2016 but failed to appear and was arrested in Vietnam nearly two years later.

His trial on a charge of first-degree murder is to start on Monday.

Franz Cabrera and Assmar Shlah were both found guilty of second-degree murder for their roles in Strasser-Hird's death, while Joch Pouk was found guilty of manslaughter. 

A fourth man, Jordan Liao, was acquitted. 

